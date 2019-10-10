Brooke Nevils is not letting Matt Lauer's statement stand. After excerpts from Ronan Farrow's upcoming book, Catch and Kill, were published by Variety on Tuesday night, Lauer released a letter rebutting Nevils' claim that he anally raped her when they were both working for NBC at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

In a statement toNBC Nightly News on Wednesday, Nevils slammed Lauer's lengthy statement.

“There’s the Matt Lauer that millions of Americans watched on TV every morning for two decades, and there is the Matt Lauer who this morning attempted to bully a former colleague into silence," she said. “His open letter was a case study in victim blaming."

Nevils continued, "I am not afraid of him now. Regardless of his threats, bullying, and the shaming and predatory tactics I knew he would (and now has) tried to use against me."

In his open letter (which can be read in full here), Lauer denies all allegations against him, calling his and Nevils' encounter at the Sochi Olympics "mutual and completely consensual."

"Today, nearly two years after I was fired by NBC, old stories are being recycled, titillating details are being added, and a dangerous and defamatory new allegation is being made," Lauer writes. "All are being spread as part of a promotional effort to sell a book."

"I have never assaulted anyone or forced anyone to have sex. Period," he says later in the letter.

Also on Wednesday, Nevils took to Twitter to thank people for their support. "I want to thank the many survivors who shared their stories with me today and offered their support," she wrote. "It takes courage, and I am truly grateful."

I want to thank the many survivors who shared their stories with me today and offered their support. It takes courage, and I am truly grateful. — Brooke Nevils (@BrookeNevils) October 9, 2019

In addition to Nevils, Lauer's former Today show coworkers responded to the "shocking" allegation. Here's what they had to say:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Today' Anchors React to New Allegation of Rape Brought Against Matt Lauer Embed Code Restart

Matt Lauer's Accuser Brooke Nevils Tweets Her Thanks for Support After Sharing Her Story

Matt Lauer's Divorce: A Timeline of His Split From Annette Roque

Ann Curry Shows Support for Matt Lauer's Accuser Brooke Nevils

Related Gallery