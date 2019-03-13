Matt Smith Is Charles Manson in Haunting 'Charlie Says' Trailer

Matt Smith is going dark for his next role.

The Doctor Who and The Crown star is nearly unrecognizable in the new trailer for Charlie Says, showcasing him stepping into the role of Charles Manson. The film, directed by American Psycho's Mary Herron, will shine a light on how Manson convinced his cult -- called the Manson Family -- to become murderers.

The trailer starts off with Mary Brunner (Suki Waterhouse), Leslie Van Houten (Hannah Murray) and Patricia Krenwinkel (Sosie Bacon) all serving time together in prison. Merritt Wever and Chace Crawford also star in Charlie Says, which appears to focus on the Tate-LaBianca murders of 1969.

Manson died in 2017 while serving life in prison for his crimes. He was 83. Both Van Houten and Krenwinkel are still in prison for their roles in the murders. Brunner, who was the original Manson girl after they started a relationship in 1965, was paroled in 1977. Susan Atkins -- played by Marianne Rendón in the film -- died while serving life in prison in 2009.

Charlie Says hits theaters on May 10. The movie is just one of several Manson-centered projects to be released this year.

Hilary Duff plays Sharon Tate -- the pregnant wife of Roman Polanski, who was killed by Manson's followers -- in The Haunting of Sharon Tate, out April 5. On July 26, Quentin Tarantino's take on the events, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, will be released. The movie stars Margot Robbie as Tate, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and others.

See more on Manson in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Hilary Duff Is Terrorized by the Manson Family in 'The Haunting of Sharon Tate' Trailer

Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio to Star in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Sharon Tate's Sister Speaks Out Following Charles Manson's Death

Related Gallery