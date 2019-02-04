Helter Skelter, Hilary Duff.

Who had money on the former Lizzie McGuire star playing Sharon Tate in a horror flick about the late actress' murder at the hands of a cult? In The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Duff plays Tate, the pregnant wife of Roman Polanski who was killed by Charles Manson's followers in 1969, as she is "plagued by visions of her imminent death." If you have to see it to believe it, we now have the official trailer.

The Haunting of Sharon Tate, from writer-director Daniel Farrands (The Amityville Murders), co-stars Jonathan Bennett (of Mean Girls and Celebrity Big Brotherfame) and Lydia Hearst and is in theaters and On Demand on April 5.

"Had the incredible opportunity of playing Sharon Tate the past two weeks in an independent movie," Duff wrote on Instagram when she announced her casting last year. "She was an amazing woman and it was a true honor."

Duff isn't the only actress who will embody Tate this year. Margot Robbie is cast in the role in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, in which Tate plays a supporting character in the story of a fading Western TV star (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double (Brad Pitt).

