Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker's son, James Wilkie Broderick, has been hitting the red carpets while on summer break from college!

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old joined his father at the New York City premiere of Matthew's latest film, No Hard Feelings. For the veteran actor, it's just another date night with his boy -- who is becoming a red carpet pro.

"He's done all right," Matthew told ET's Rachel Smith about his son's solo red carpet moments. "He's had a lot of exposure lately. He just came with me to this Father of the Year thing and now he's my date tonight."

Matthew, 61, and SJP, 58, are also parents to 14-year-old twins, Tabitha and Marion, whom Matthew couldn't help but celebrate on his big night.

"My daughters graduated from middle school," he added about their accomplishment.

In No Hard Feelings, Matthew plays the role of an overzealous "helicopter parent" who hires Jennifer Lawrence's character to date his son before he heads off to college.

In real life, Matthew admits that he can't take the title of helicopter parent, but admitted he has done a lot for his children.

"I try not to be the helicopter parent," he said. "I've done everything for them. I don’t know, I cant even think of one thing."

Last week, James echoed his father's sentiments during the Father of the Year gala, where he presented the veteran actor with the honor at the event.

While speaking to ET at the gala, Matthew shared that fatherhood is his "favorite" role.

"It just happens, you know? You don't really know how to do it, and then suddenly you're a dad," he said about the unexpected nature of becoming a father. "But I'm very happy that that happened."

"I didn't really choose for him to be my dad either, in the same fashion," James added with a laugh. "But I'm extremely happy."

Another thing that both Matthew and Sarah Jessica have to look forward to ... their son following in their footsteps in acting.

"Recently, I’ve tried it out a little bit," James told ET. "I tried it out and really liked it, so that’ll be great. But I have a lot of things that could work out, so I’m not, like, super worried about it. I’m still in college... right now I have time to try things out, but when I get back to school, I won’t have a lot of time to, like, do other stuff, 'cause it's hard."

No Hard Feelings is in theaters on Friday.

