Matthew Broderick on Son James Wilkie Getting 'a Lot of Exposure' and If He's a Helicopter Parent (Exclusive)
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker's Son Has an Incredib…
Peta Murgatroyd Gives Birth to Second Child With Maks Chmerkovsk…
Morgan Wallen's Son Hospitalized After His Mom's Dog Bites Him
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to John Corbett's Return as Aiden and Dishes …
Kimora Lee Simmons Breaks Down in Tears Over Russell Simmons’ Al…
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to Kim Cattrall's Return as Samantha Jones (E…
Sylvester Stallone Reacts to Adele Buying His Mansion and Keepin…
Titanic Submersible Vessel Goes Missing: Everything We Know
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Debuts New Chest Tattoo
Why Sarah Jessica Parker Is 'Thrilled' About Kim Cattrall 'And J…
Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump in New Pics
Morgan Wallen Opens Up About Bringing His Son on Tour and If He’…
Sylvester Stallone Writes Breakup Text Messages for His Daughter…
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Won't Move Out of Their…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Treat Williams' Motorcycle Crash Witness Says He Was Thrown 15 F…
Priscilla Presley’s Request to Be Buried Next to Elvis Denied
Why Kristin Davis Addressed Age-Shaming Comments About Cosmetic …
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Welcome First Child Together
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker's son, James Wilkie Broderick, has been hitting the red carpets while on summer break from college!
On Tuesday, the 20-year-old joined his father at the New York City premiere of Matthew's latest film, No Hard Feelings. For the veteran actor, it's just another date night with his boy -- who is becoming a red carpet pro.
"He's done all right," Matthew told ET's Rachel Smith about his son's solo red carpet moments. "He's had a lot of exposure lately. He just came with me to this Father of the Year thing and now he's my date tonight."
Matthew, 61, and SJP, 58, are also parents to 14-year-old twins, Tabitha and Marion, whom Matthew couldn't help but celebrate on his big night.
"My daughters graduated from middle school," he added about their accomplishment.
In No Hard Feelings, Matthew plays the role of an overzealous "helicopter parent" who hires Jennifer Lawrence's character to date his son before he heads off to college.
In real life, Matthew admits that he can't take the title of helicopter parent, but admitted he has done a lot for his children.
"I try not to be the helicopter parent," he said. "I've done everything for them. I don’t know, I cant even think of one thing."
Last week, James echoed his father's sentiments during the Father of the Year gala, where he presented the veteran actor with the honor at the event.
While speaking to ET at the gala, Matthew shared that fatherhood is his "favorite" role.
"It just happens, you know? You don't really know how to do it, and then suddenly you're a dad," he said about the unexpected nature of becoming a father. "But I'm very happy that that happened."
"I didn't really choose for him to be my dad either, in the same fashion," James added with a laugh. "But I'm extremely happy."
Another thing that both Matthew and Sarah Jessica have to look forward to ... their son following in their footsteps in acting.
"Recently, I’ve tried it out a little bit," James told ET. "I tried it out and really liked it, so that’ll be great. But I have a lot of things that could work out, so I’m not, like, super worried about it. I’m still in college... right now I have time to try things out, but when I get back to school, I won’t have a lot of time to, like, do other stuff, 'cause it's hard."
No Hard Feelings is in theaters on Friday.
RELATED CONTENT:
Matthew Broderick Reflects on Being a Dad at Father of the Year Awards
Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Anniversary Tribute to Matthew Broderick
Sarah Jessica Parker's Son on Why It Feels 'Weird' Watching 'AJLT'
Related Gallery