Another year of marital bliss, another touching tribute to celebrate. Sarah Jessica Parker is commemorating her anniversary with Matthew Broderick by sharing some sweet words and a lot of love.

The And Just Like That... star took to Instagram on May 20 to commemorate her 26th anniversary with Broderick, sharing a snapshot of a champagne cork, and a heartfelt message.

"Happy 26th anniversary my husband. That sure was a nice celebration and a real nice bottle of champagne," Parker wrote. "And a gorgeous walk home. Oh the miles we have strolled together. I love you. XOX, your SJ."

Parker and Broderick opened up to ET in 2016 about some of their secrets to maintaining happiness in their marriage and revealed how they keep their love strong.

"Listen to her. You know, that helps," Broderick told ET about what being a good husband entails. "Give her a little present every now and then. Just be kind to her."

Broderick added that "communicating" and not going to bed angry is vital to a healthy relationship.

Broderick and Parker have three children together -- son James, 20, and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 13.

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Emotional Message After Broadway Return With Matthew Broderick This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Sarah Jessica Parker Brings Daughters to 'Hocus Pocus 2' Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates 25 Years With Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Test Positive for COVID-19

Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick Return to Broadway

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Escort Their Son to Vote