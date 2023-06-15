Sarah Jessica Parker's son, James, is a little lost when it comes to watching his mom's show, And Just Like That.

James and his famous father, Matthew Broderick, walked the red carpet at the 2023 Father of the Year Awards at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on Thursday, and the 20-year-old college student admitted that he had a hard time watching the show -- Max's revival of HBO's Sex and the City series.

"I tried to watch the new one and I liked it but then I felt weird, 'cause I haven’t watched the original," James explained. "It felt a little weird to be watching the newer one having not watched it, even if it's accessible."

"I guess it's kind of obvious why maybe I hadn’t watched the original show as a kid," he added with a laugh.

Sex and the City originally ran from 1998 to 2004, and came to an end before James had even turned two. There were also two Sex and the City films in 2008 and 2010 -- both of which James was not the target audience for.

"But now I don't really have an excuse," James added. "People ask like, 'Oh, is that awkward for you? There’s like a lot of [risqué] scenes.' That’s not that big of a deal for me. I think I just was a little too young before."

However, with James currently on summer break from college and the new season of And Just Like That kicking off soon, he admitted, "Yeah, I'm really running out of excuses."

As for his own possible future in front of the screen, James said, "Recently, I’ve tried it out a little bit."

"I tried it out and really liked it, so that’ll be great. But I have a lot of things that could work out, so I’m not, like, super worried about it," he added. "I’m still in college... right now I have time to try things out, but when I get back to school, I won’t have a lot of time to, like, do other stuff, 'cause it's hard."

Broderick, meanwhile, revealed the advice he's shared with James with regard to a potential career in acting, explaining, "Just keep at it as long as you really love it, you know? If you don’t like it, don’t go crazy sticking to it. I always feel funny telling people, 'Stick with it no matter what sometimes,' but people who do stick with it tend to really love it, so I guess that takes care of itself."

"But take it one step at a time and don’t take it too personally," he added.

Season 2 of And Just Like That kicks off June 22 on Max.

