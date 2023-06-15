Sarah Jessica Parker's Son James Shares Why Watching 'And Just Like That' Felt 'A Little Weird' (Exclusive)
Sarah Jessica Parker's Son James Admits He's Never Seen 'Sex and…
Tori Bowie, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, Dead at 32
Andy Cohen Admits 'RHONJ' Is 'At a Crossroads' Over Teresa Giudi…
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Make Rare Appearance With 21-Ye…
Treat Williams Dead at 71 After Motorcycle Accident
Remembering Treat Williams: John Travolta, Vanessa Hudgens, Kim …
See Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s Surprise Wedding
'1000-Lb. Sisters:' Watch Tammy Surprise Her Surgeon By Walking …
Demi Lovato Says Having a Family Is ‘Really Important' as She En…
EXCLUSIVE: Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Reacts to 'Gilmore Girls…
Robert Irwin Suffers Snake Bite by Same Species That Once Attack…
Riley Keough Files to Officially Become Sole Trustee of Lisa Mar…
Why Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons Defied Mom Kimora's Wishes to Avoi…
Tom Sandoval Clarifies 'Bodyshaming' Comments About Ariana Madix…
John Boyega Sends Well Wishes to Jamie Foxx as He Misses 'They C…
‘Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green’s Brother Dead at 36
Robert Irwin Has Close Call With a 12-Foot Crocodile on ‘Crikey!…
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Marries Longtime Boyfriend Matt M…
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello 'Seeing Where Things Go' After C…
Sarah Jessica Parker's son, James, is a little lost when it comes to watching his mom's show, And Just Like That.
James and his famous father, Matthew Broderick, walked the red carpet at the 2023 Father of the Year Awards at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on Thursday, and the 20-year-old college student admitted that he had a hard time watching the show -- Max's revival of HBO's Sex and the City series.
"I tried to watch the new one and I liked it but then I felt weird, 'cause I haven’t watched the original," James explained. "It felt a little weird to be watching the newer one having not watched it, even if it's accessible."
"I guess it's kind of obvious why maybe I hadn’t watched the original show as a kid," he added with a laugh.
Sex and the City originally ran from 1998 to 2004, and came to an end before James had even turned two. There were also two Sex and the City films in 2008 and 2010 -- both of which James was not the target audience for.
"But now I don't really have an excuse," James added. "People ask like, 'Oh, is that awkward for you? There’s like a lot of [risqué] scenes.' That’s not that big of a deal for me. I think I just was a little too young before."
However, with James currently on summer break from college and the new season of And Just Like That kicking off soon, he admitted, "Yeah, I'm really running out of excuses."
As for his own possible future in front of the screen, James said, "Recently, I’ve tried it out a little bit."
"I tried it out and really liked it, so that’ll be great. But I have a lot of things that could work out, so I’m not, like, super worried about it," he added. "I’m still in college... right now I have time to try things out, but when I get back to school, I won’t have a lot of time to, like, do other stuff, 'cause it's hard."
Broderick, meanwhile, revealed the advice he's shared with James with regard to a potential career in acting, explaining, "Just keep at it as long as you really love it, you know? If you don’t like it, don’t go crazy sticking to it. I always feel funny telling people, 'Stick with it no matter what sometimes,' but people who do stick with it tend to really love it, so I guess that takes care of itself."
"But take it one step at a time and don’t take it too personally," he added.
Season 2 of And Just Like That kicks off June 22 on Max.
RELATED CONTENT:
Inside the 'And Just Like That….' Immersive Experience
Kristin Davis Addresses Kim Cattrall 'And Just Like That' Drama
'And Just Like That' Season 2: New Trailer and Everything We Know So Far
Kim Cattrall Breaks Silence on Her 'And Just Like That' Surprise Cameo
'And Just Like That' Trailer: Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw Reunite