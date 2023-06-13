The And Just Like That…. It's Been 25 Years a Sex and the City Experience runs this weekend in New York, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the iconic sitcom about sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker.

The experience immerses visitors into the world of Sex and the City. It begins by asking guests the most important question one can answer -- whether they are a Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), or Samantha (Kim Cattrall)? Then inviting visitors for a photo op on Carrie's Upper East Side stoop and her street view window where Carrie often “couldn't help but wonder."

After seeing the inside of Carrie's one-bedroom, visitors are whisked into a closet dream sequence through hanging linen while the opening theme plays and screens highlight Carrie's famous looks. Guests exit Carrie's closet to a gallery showcasing the iconic outfits, accessories, and shoes from the sitcom, including Carrie's unforgettable Manolo Blahniks, Valentino Haute Couture, and her $5 tutu that gets splashed all over at the beginning of every episode.

While viewing, visitors are invited to enjoy a cosmopolitan and write a little Post-it of their favorite memories from the franchise, an homage to Berger's infamous breakup note. And just like that, guests can stock up on their favorite Sex and the City merch before heading out the door.

The experience runs June 8 through 11 at 477 Broadway and is a must for anyone who wants to feel like the fifth SATC character, New York City herself, and of course to get ready for Cattrall's upcoming cameo in the new season of And Just Like That… premiering June 22 on Max.

