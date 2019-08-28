Matthew McConaughey is taking his Oscar-winning expertise to higher education!

The University of Texas at Austin announced on Wednesday that McConaughey was appointed as a "professor of practice" at the Moody College of Communications, joining the faculty of the Department of Radio-Television-Film, according to a press release from the university.

The 49-year-old actor has been a visiting instructor since 2015, co-teaching the Script to Screen film production class alongside faulty member Scott Rice. McConaughey shared his enthusiasm for the new title in a statement.

"It's the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them," he said. "Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art -- no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus."

McConaughey received a film degree from UT Austin in 1993. He's since become a household name for roles in films like Dazed and Confused, The Wolf of Wall Street and Dallas Buyers Club.

"We are proud to welcome Professor McConaughey to officially join our world-class faculty," Jay Bernhardt, the Dean of Moody College, said in a statement. "Matthew cares deeply for our school and our students, and we are thrilled that he shares his time and talent to help prepare the next generation of media leaders and innovators."

The leading man's next role is in Guy Richie's upcoming crime caper, The Gentlemen, which also stars Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell, Michelle Dockery and more. It's slated to arrive on Jan. 24, 2020.

