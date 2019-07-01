Matthew McConaughey Shirtless on Greek Vacation With Camila Alves

As he nears his 50th birthday in November, Matthew McConaughey is enjoying some downtime while frolicking in the sun in Antiparos, Greece.

The 49-year-old actor was snapped shirtless during a summer vacation with his wife of seven years, Camila Alves, and their family.

The Oscar winner looked relaxed as he hung by the water wearing blue shorts and a red, white and blue cap, while Alves sported a white one-piece and cover-up.

Fellow Hollywood star Tom Hanks is also reportedly holidaying at the island, with McConaughey said to have hit the beach with his mom, Kay McGabe, and Hanks’ son Chet on Friday.

McConaughey was previously photographed on the same Greek island with his mom, Alves and their three children last year.

While McConaughey may be used to getting photographed in public, he opened up about his early days getting used to being in the public eye during an interview with ET earlier this year.

“I just finished the film A Time to Kill, so I just was fully in the public eye and I remember it very clearly over a weekend, it went from, ‘There's a hundred scripts I’d love to do but I could only do one of ‘em,’ to Monday, when the movie comes out and is successful,” he said. “All of a sudden, I could do 99 of those and I was like, ‘Holy geez! Three days ago I wanted to do every single one of these.’ So, it was a fun ride at that time. It was a lot of new information but I enjoyed it.”

