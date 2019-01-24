Diane Lane is doing her best not to swoon over Matthew McConaughey after he named her his first celebrity crush!

The Serenity co-stars opened up to ET at the New York City premiere of their new mysterious thriller on Wednesday night, after McConaughey, 49, admitted to his early obsession with Lane, 54.

“I had a crush on her since a film she was in — Lonesome Dove,” McConaughey tells ET. “That may have been almost preteens for me, so [now] I get to work with her. She looks about the same as she did back then. And she’s one of our great actor/actresses that we have in show business in the business of storytelling. It was a privilege I got to work with her.”

McConaughey was so excited, in fact, he told Lane of his childhood crush their first day on set.

“I think I blocked it out,” Lane tells ET of McConaughey approaching her on set. "I don’t think he lied. I think he did say that to me day one, and I just had like white out. I couldn’t cope. I said, ‘I’m gonna stay in character. Thank you for the compliment. I am dying. Love you too, babe.’”

As for her co-star’s youthful attraction, Lane is thrilled by the sentiment.

"I’m dying. I don’t know what to say about that. I mean, I want to live up to that,” she says. “I had a blast working with Matthew, and it’s about time that we got to work together after all these years, so I’m so happy.”

The pair had to act professional from the start since they filmed their love scenes first.

"Of course you must start with the love scenes. I mean, that’s what the cinema gods do,” Lane reveals. "Hello, nice to meet you finally, let’s get to it!"

Serenity hits theaters Jan. 25.

