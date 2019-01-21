Matthew McConaughey Had 'a Blast' at a BTS Concert With His Family

Matthew McConaughey is a man of many talents, and it turns out, he’s happy to get down with BTS!

The 49-year-old Oscar winner opened up on Monday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show about his oldest son Levi’s love for the K-pop boy band.

"Levi wanted to go see BTS for his birthday, his favorite band, BTS,” McConaughey said. “They’re South Korean, and my son is walking around the house months before he wants to go to this concert and he knows all the songs. He was rapping Korean.”

So for Levi’s 10th birthday, McConaughey and his wife, Camila, got in on the fun.

“We took a couple of his friends, Camila and I went, and we had a blast. We got out of our seats, we got right down in the pit and we broke a sweat dancing,” he said of the concert.

The father of three also opened up about his 6-year-old son, Livingston, who he described as a “handful.”

"He’s a literal handful, meaning he’s the comedian as well as he’s the bruiser,” the proud dad explained. "He sometimes doesn’t like to use his words enough to get his point across. He gets a little of that from me, sometimes maybe. I like to wrestle. We have a wrestling mat. When you come in the door that’s what we have out there, so if someone’s got really something that they want to contest and they don’t want to talk about it, let’s go up on the wrestling mat, gang.”

When host DeGeneres pointed out that it wasn’t fair for a grown man to wrestle with a 6 year old, McConaughey retorted, "I’m the one who comes out of it with the bruises!"

The Serenity actor also opened up about his co-star Anne Hathaway, recalling a funny incident last fall when Hathaway was a little more than fashionably late to his party.

"My birthday’s on the fourth of November, so we had the party that night. And I didn’t notice, but the Hathaways didn’t show up,” he said. "The next day, wake up, I was still in my robe around 5 p.m., the time that we had started the party the day before, and the doorbell rings. Balloons, I open up, ‘Happy Birthday!’ It’s Anne, and they’re got a bottle of wine, they’ve got balloons, a gift, and I’m like, ‘Great! Come on in.’ She tells me, she says, ‘You were so nice, you didn’t say anything at the gate. You brought us in, open the bottle of wine, poured everyone a glass, and said, ‘You do know my birthday was yesterday.’ Anyway we did party into 2 a.m. that night.”

