Matthew McConaughey Rates His Top Rom Coms From Best to Worst

Matthew McConaughey may be an Oscar-winning actor with roles in top dramas today, but his roots come from many beloved rom coms.

The 49-year-old actor appeared on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where he played the show’s “Plead the Fifth” game.

In one of the questions, McConaughey had to rank three of his top rom coms from best to worst — Failure to Launch, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and The Wedding Planner.

"So How to Lose a Guy, you mentioned earlier how much it’s on. That film has been my greatest mailbox money of any film,” McConaughey said of the 2003 hit co-starring Kate Hudson. "It is always on and there’s always this great little check that shows up in the mail from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. I did that however many years ago!"

That being said, McConaughey picked that film first with 2006’s Failure to Launch co-starring Sarah Jessica Parker coming in second and 2001’s The Wedding Planner co-starring Jennifer Lopez coming in third.

He also opened up, yet again, about auditioning for Titanic with Kate Winslet before the role went to Leonardo DiCaprio.

“The audition went really well!” he said. "Well enough where when I left I was being glad handed and slapped on the back. ‘This is what we were looking for.’ Well enough where you get outside, you call your agent and you go, ‘Oh, I nailed it.’”

