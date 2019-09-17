Warning: spoilers ahead.

Although the premiere of Mayans M.C.’s second season was loaded with revelations and questions, Adelita’s pregnancy -- and the mystery surrounding the identity of the father -- was bound to surprise and confound fans.

In season one and in the first few episodes of the new season, fans are definitely led to believe that Adelita (Carla Baratta) has struck up a romantic relationship with Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas) and the child is his. However, the leading man isn’t so sure.

ET spoke with Cardenas about the new season’s first two episodes, his character’s touchy predicament with brother E.Z. Reyes (J.D. Pardo) and if Angel is actually going to be a father.

"When I read that I was like, 'Holy sh*t. What is Angel gonna do with a baby?'" Cardenas shared over the phone while discussing Adelita's pregnancy. "All this stuff that’s going on with his life already, adding another [variable] into the mix, I don’t know, that might be a little too much for him."

The 33-year-old actor didn’t stop there. While in the middle of filming the ninth episode of the second season, he admitted that he still has no clue who the father of Adelita’s baby is.

"I still don’t know. I honestly have no idea. They’re keeping it tight-lipped," he stated. "And they love to mess with me too. Kurt [Sutter] and Elgin [James, the show’s creators] are like, 'Uh…it’s E.Z.’s baby. It’s Galindo’s baby. It’s Bishop’s baby.' They tell me a different person every time. I have no idea."

Prashant Gupta/FX

In the premiere episode, Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) admits that Adelita hasn’t told him who the father of her baby is amid their dealings, leading viewers to believe that the father could be a massive secret for everyone involved. However, in the second episode, we see Angel and Adelita kissing and looking cozy together, which turns those secretive assumptions on their ear.

"I’m kind of in fear, man," Cardenas admitted. "Presumably Angel’s believing that it’s his… There’s just something, man. There’s just something where it’s like, 'Agh! I don’t know.'"

He added: "And if it’s not his baby, there’s going to be some deaths going on. I can guarantee that."

On top of the question marks surrounding his relationship with Adelita and her baby, Angel is also dealing discovering that his brother, E.Z., and her father, Felipe (Edward James Olmos), have been lying to him about E.Z.'s deal with the DEA. This lands Angel at the disposal of U.S. Attorney Potter (Ray McKinnon).

"He has this ambitious yearning to want to serve a greater cause, for it to be fruitful for him and the ones he loves, which is the M.C.," Cardenas explained of his character, adding, "With things that have transpired during the season, we see a lot of that unravel again."

"At the end of season one, you see Angel headed into the downward spiral when he finds out that, not just his brother, but his father been deceitful with him," he continued. "That sends his head spinning."

Although the second season has just gotten started, viewers have already caught flashbacks from E.Z. and Angel’s childhood, showing that their late mother was a peacemaker between them. It’s something their relationship would certainly benefit from as they try to come to terms with their new normal.

"You’re gonna see more communication, with the three of them, with the Reyes family," he hinted. "The father…he tries to take on [the peacemaker] role, but I don’t think he knows how to do that necessarily."

When season one was winding down, the Galindo Cartel, the Mayans and Los Olvidados, Adelita’s organization, all struck a deal to cooperate and end the violence that was ravaging communities in Mexico. However, Cardenas teased that, as season two progresses, ulterior motives could come to light between the three factions making nice.

"I think you might see, with the alliance with Galindo and the cartel and the M.C., towards the end of the season, you might start to see that fall apart," he suggested. "Maybe you see people’s real intentions of even forming that super group."

The seasoned actor also cryptically touched upon what he sees as the common thread of the hit FX show’s second run -- debts being paid.

"That’s what season two has been all about as well. It’s been all about retribution. People having to pay for their actions. There’s consequences for their actions," he noted.

However, despite all the dirty dealing and violence that permeates the show, Cardenas shared that the cast and crew are extremely close after two years of working together. He even admitted that, when gearing up for the new episodes, it was seeing friends again that he was most excited about.

"In all honesty, it’s being around this cast, such a tight-knit group of people," he said. "There’s this familial bond now. So, that’s mostly what I was wanting to get back with."

Following episode two, fans have learned that E.Z. and Angel are looking to track down Happy Lowman (David Labrava) and get some answers concerning their mother's death -- or perhaps just vengeance. We also learn a bit more about Dita Galindo's (Ada Maris) massive scars and her prior relationship with Felipe.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Mayans M.C.': Danny Pino Hints at Miguel Galindo's 'Biggest Blind Spot' (Exclusive)

'Mayans M.C.' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Updates and More

'Mayans MC' Star Danny Pino Credits 'Authenticity' for Show's Success: What It Means for Season 2 (Exclusive)

Related Gallery