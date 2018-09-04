Start your engines!



After months of anticipation, the follow-up to FX’s hit motorcycle drama, Sons of Anarchy, has arrived, boasting a new cast of fearsome and funny characters, not to mention enough twists and turns to keep the most devoted SOA fans continually guessing. It's also noteworthy that this show is made extra special by featuring a cast that's almost entirely Latin American. So, pull on some leather and hold on because we’ve got everything you need to know about Mayans M.C.



The Shoe Is on the Other Foot



Throughout Sons of Anarchy, Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) and the rest of his crew regularly crossed paths with the Mayans. They were a rival club that was constantly making trouble for the Charming, California-based SOA chapter. In the new show, viewers will be treated to an inside look at the Mayans’ operation and struggles, offering numerous unique stories of individuals attempting to make their way and thrive amid a fierce border war.



The Gang’s All Here



Similar to Sons of Anarchy, the new drama follows a member of the eponymous motorcycle club. In this instance, it’s Ezekial “EZ” Reyes (played by J.D. Pardo), a “prospect” attempting to prove he has what it takes to join the wild crew. He is guided by his older brother, Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas), Johnny “Coco” Cruz (Richard Cabral), Obispo “Bishop” Losa (Michael Irby), SOA holdover Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) and more.

Courtesy of FX

Loyalty Is Everything, But to Whom?



When viewers are first introduced to EZ, it’s clear that he is being pulled in half a dozen directions. Namely, he’s working to move up the ranks in the Mayans. However, he’s also attempting to get out from under a murky deal with the D.A. after serving time in prison.



But that’s not the end of the numerous machinations deciding EZ’s fate. He was once in a loving relationship with a girl named Emily (Sarah Bolger), who is now with Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino). Galindo is the head of a ruthless Mexican cartel that does business with the Mayans. And, on top of all that, EZ quickly forms a bond with a mysterious woman named Adelita (Carla Baratta), who leads a shadowy group of vigilantes bent on bringing down the Galindo cartel.

Courtesy of FX

More Than Motorcycles



Fans of SOA know that it was far more than shootouts and footage of men on Harleys. However, newcomers should know that Mayans M.C. is a hard-hitting drama that focuses on family and friendship as much as it does on explosive violence. Pardo holds his own as EZ, struggling to do the right thing while traversing a dark and seedy world on the fringes of society. Edward James Olmos displays gravitas as his father, Felipe Reyes, a source of wisdom and experience amid numerous struggles. And Pino is terrifying as the Mexican cartel's charismatic leader.



Unlike his Sons of Anarchy, Kurt Sutter’s new show is capable of showing a unique vision of Latin American communities on both sides of the border, rising or falling together. Watch the clip below for a better sense of what to expect.

Mayans M.C. premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.



