The past is returning with a vengeance in season two of Mayans M.C.

Throughout the first three episodes of the season, fans have learned more and more about Marisol, E.Z. (J.D. Pardo) and Angel's (Clayton Cardenas) mother, as well as Emily's (Sarah Bolger) younger years before falling in love with E.Z., and then Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino).

However, arguably the most unexpected revelation is that Dita Galindo (Ada Maris) once had a clandestine love affair with Felipe Reyes (Edward James Olmos) long ago, when he was on the cartel's payroll.

"My mind exploded when I read those pages in the script," Bolger told ET over the phone. "All the potential outcomes are insane. They're so beautifully insane… All of our minds exploding, just in a sense of 'holy sh*t this world is amazing.'"

This long-dormant relationship could put the entire Reyes family in danger. It could also further unravel the Galindo household, which is already on edge following the mysterious fire that injured Dita in the period between seasons. But Bolger argues these explosive new circumstances are where the show's story thrives.

"Season two is dealing with all these roles that we're all in, E.Z., Emily, Miguel, you see them when they're all questioning whether or not they should be there," the Irish 28-year-old actress stated. "Season two is really the foundation of 'Maybe this is the place I'm meant to be.' And since the places they're meant to be are the more nefarious of the business world, I would say that there's going to be so many more lies and so many more secrets."

The third episode of the new season proved pivotal for Emily, who decided to adopt some of Miguel's underhanded tricks, namely bribery, in order to get the contract they want for the more legitimate side of the business. However, Bolger hints that this foray into shady business dealings could just be the beginning for her character.

"Yes, she's dipping her toe in, but in a way that doesn't feel like she's flipping sides…yet," she said. "And that's the whole poisonous tunnel of the cartel world. You don't even know you're doing it. You don't even know you're nefarious. You don't even know you've broken the law, until you're so far past the line, you can't see it anymore."

Bolger also touched upon how Emily's relationship with Miguel, a real love story, helps anchor the show and suggests a lawless path for her character.

"Emily's between a rock and hard place in the sense that she does love Miguel and I think that's one of the beautiful parts of our story," the actress shared. "I think audiences expect the old flame [E.Z.] to rekindle and I'm not saying it won't but what is true today is that she loves her husband and her husband loves her…within the most dangerous business in the world. Like a real, truthful, honest love surrounded by lies."

ET spoke with Bolger while episode nine of the series was in the works, which meant the 10th and final script of the season was about to land in their laps.

"Very excited to read episode 10. We're all like children," she joked of herself and the rest of the cast's guessing games. "We all sit around sorta hypothesizing the end. It's very exciting."

Episode three also included E.Z. helping the Mayans take revenge after a member of the Stockton chapter was killed by a local cop. The final moments of the episode included Angel and his younger brother confronting Happy (David Labrava) in his home -- over the death of their mother.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

