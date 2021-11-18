McKenna Grace Releases Debut Single 'Haunted House'

Mckenna Grace's debut single, "Haunted House," is here. The 15-year-old Ghost Busters: Afterlife star dropped the song Thursday, along with a music video for the track, which she co-directed with Danny Corey and filmed in an allegedly haunted house in Southern California over Halloween weekend.

This marks the Emmy-nominated actresses' first music release after quietly signing to Photo Finish Records last year.

While not initially written or recorded for the next installment of the Ghostbusters franchise, when the film's director, Jason Reitman heard it, he immediately asked to use it for the movie’s closing credits.

McKenna called the song a product of a "rough time" she was going through in her personal life.

"Over the pandemic I went through a rough time in my personal life, and I wanted to write a song about how even after someone’s not in your life anymore, their memory never really leaves you," she said in a statement about the song. "You could take it as a breakup song, but it could also be about a friend or a family member or any kind of relationship that’s ended."

McKenna wrote the song on her bedroom floor, alongside co-writer Lily Kincade. The debut batch of songs provide a "fantastically unpredictable so0und from the singer, who worked producer and 3OH!3 member, Nathaniel Motte, to infuse the track with a collision of sonic elements including, otherworldly textures, soul-stirring piano melodies, and a wildly jarring drop at the chorus.

In April, ET spoke to Mckenna about another debut, her role as Mrs. Keyes, a 14-year-old wife of an aging commander who takes in June (Elisabeth Moss) in season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

“Something great about Mrs. Keys, that was really fun to play, was her split personality,” Mckenna said, describing Keyes as suddenly going from anxious and nervous, with a cigarette in her hand, to resolute and determined to fight, especially when confronting June.

“Although she is the wife and the mistress of this household, she has been having to grow up and mature so quickly in this whole Gilead place,” she explained. “So, she’s still childish, but already her maturity is above the regular 14-year-old."

Much like story she tells in "Haunted House," Mrs. Keyes has a complex story of her own, that goes beyond just the victim of circumstance. "She has this deep, complex story and she’s doing all of these things to figure it out for herself," McKenna added.

For more on McKenna, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT

'The Handmaid's Tale': Mckenna Grace Talks Shocking Role as Mrs. Keyes

Mckenna Grace Shares the 'Surreal' Moment She Got Cast in 'Ghostbusters 3'

Mckenna Grace Says Being Cast in 'Ghostbusters 3' Was a Dream Come True (Exclusive)

'Young Sheldon': Watch Iain Armitage and Mckenna Grace Interview Each Other! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery