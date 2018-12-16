Meek Mill Reveals Nicki Minaj Blocked Him on Social Media

Meek Mill isn't here to pass judgement on his ex-girlfriend.

The "Dangerous" rapper took to Instagram on Sunday and kicked off a Q&A session he dubbed #AskMeek. One of the questions Mill addressed asked him how he felt about about Nicki Minaj's new boyfriend, Kenneth Petty.

"I don’t feel nothing ... and I don’t know that man to judge him," Mill tweeted, referring to Petty's controversial legal history.

Mill then revealed that he tried to find out more about the relationship on Minaj's Instagram, but found out that he couldn't.

"I went to check him out on her page and found out I was blocked," Mill added.

In recent weeks, Minaj -- who dated Mill from 2015 to 2017, and even sparked engagement rumors before their split -- struck up a romance with Petty, which she made Instagram official earlier this month.

However, her new boyfriend's past had many fans slamming the Queen rapper over his criminal record. Petty, 40, is a level two registered sex offender in the state of New York. He was convicted in April 1995 for attempted rape in the first degree against a 16-year-old girl, a crime committed in September 1994.

Additionally, the Queens County District Attorney's office confirmed to ET that Petty also plead guilty to manslaughter in the first degree on March 2, 2006, and was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison. According to the NY DOC page, he only served seven years and was paroled in September 2013.

However, the backlash over Petty's past hasn't seemed to deter Minaj from her new romance, as the performer has continued to share steamy snapshots with her new man amid the social media drama.

