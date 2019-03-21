Meet Devin Trey Campbell, ET's Kid Correspondent

Devin Trey Campbell is ET's newest kid correspondent!

The 10-year-old Single Parents star will be working with ET on the red carpet at the upcoming 2019 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday -- but it's not the first time he's played reporter.

Campbell, who plays Kimrie Lewis' son on the ABC sitcom, showcased his interviewing skills as he and the rest of the child cast of Single Parents quizzed their on-screen parents for ET. The results couldn't have been more adorable, and knowing how to ask the right questions isn't Campbell's only talent. In his decade of life, he's already achieved massive success in TV and on Broadway. Find out five things to know about the actor below.

1. He's Been a Performer for Most of His Life

Campbell expressed interest in becoming a Broadway performer by age 3. As a young child, he honed his singing and dancing skills, and danced competitively before joining the cast of Single Parents.

2. He's Already Made Some Dreams Come True

At age 7, he won the role of Young Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway. He continued to play the character until he was 9.

3. He's a Good Student

Campbell's maintained excellent academic standing while working on Single Parents. His real-life mom and dad are very proud.

4. He's a Normal Kid at Heart

The 10-year-old collects Funko pops and stuffed animals -- and plays video games in his free time!

5. He's a Big Fan of Beyonce

While he's achieved his Broadway dreams, Campbell's still got one big item on his bucket list: meeting and performing with Beyonce.

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards air Saturday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. Tune in to Monday's ET to see Campell's red carpet skills in action. Find out how to watch here.

