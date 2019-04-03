It's date night for Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green!

In a rare public sighting, the two were spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, enjoying a romantic stroll.

Fox, chic in a zebra-print top, jeans and loafers, adorably cuddled close to her beau, who was rocking camouflage pants, sneakers and a puffy jacket for their outing.

Fox, 32, and Green, 45, tied the knot in 2010. They share three children together, Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 2. Green also has a 17-year-old son, Kassius, from his previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

Though Fox and Green typically keep their kids out of the public eye, the actress has shared a few family photos via Instagram over the years. See a few of our favorites below:

Back in September 2017, Green spoke about the struggles of marriage on his ...With Brian Austin Green podcast.

"Marriage is hard. It's work. I think for anyone," he said at the time. "When you get to the point that we have, you have kids and you've been married for a while ... You just take it day by day."

