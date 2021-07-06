Megan Fox is putting her stamp of approval on her ex Brian Austin Green's relationship with Dancing With the Stars' Sharna Burgess. Green posted a photo of him and Burgess kissing at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom Tuesday, where he said it's been a "long time" since he's been with someone he can "share life" with.

"It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with. ❤️," Green wrote. And Burgess shared her sentiments, writing, "There’s no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you ♥️."

The sweet snap was met with a supportive comment from Fox. The Till Death actress said she's "grateful" for Burgess, commenting, "Grateful for Sharna 💜."

Green and Fox announced they were divorcing in May of 2020 after 10 years of marriage. Soon after, Fox started dating Machine Gun Kelly. Green and Burgess went public with their relationship in late December 2020.

In an interview with ET last month, the couple talked about their relationship and Burgess' desire to become a mom one day.

"I'm excited for this time in life ... and I'm excited that she's in my life. I think she's amazing. My kids love her. It's a win-win right now," Green gushed to ET's Katie Krause. "I totally love her. That's without any question at all."

Burgess chimed in, adorably telling ET, "I second it, I mirror it. I love him."

"Honestly, eight months has gone really, really fast," she added. "It feels like the blink of an eye, but I also feel like I've known him my whole life. So it's one of those."

One thing Burgess said she admires most about Green is how amazing of a father he is to the three kids he shares with Fox -- Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. He's also dad to 19-year-old son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.

"He is an amazing dad, I can tell you that. He's one of the best I've ever known or witnessed. He's incredible," Burgess shared. "I love spending time with the boys. I love having them in my life. They're amazing kids, so it's not a hard gig."

Green added that it's been "amazing" seeing Burgess bond so naturally with his children.

As for whether Burgess is open to having kids of her own someday? "Oh, sure. Kids have always been on the cards for me," the DWTS pro exclaimed.

"One hundred percent, they've always been on the cards for me," she continued. "So we'll see what the universe says will happen. We're just going to leave that open."

Megan Fox Shares How Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly Feels About Her Role in 'Till Death'



