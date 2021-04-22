Happy Birthday, Machine Gun Kelly! The "Bloody Valentine" singer turned 31 on Thursday and rang in the special occasion with a late-night party with his girlfriend, Megan Fox, and friends.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, took to his Instagram Stories, sharing several videos from dinner hot spot Delilah in Los Angeles, where a group of friends had gathered to celebrate his birthday a few days earlier.

In one clip, Kelly and Fox share a sweet kiss before he blows out the candles on his pink-and-black cake. He captioned the video, writing, "Dream big."

Fox shared her own birthday tribute to her "angel," Thursday night, sharing a mirror selfie of the smiling pair. "Happy Birthday blonde angel baby," she captioned the post.

MGK also posted a video of himself smashing another cake, writing, "It's my birthday. I love you all."

The rapper continued to celebrate, posting photos and videos of himself enjoying the night out alongside Fox, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and more party goers. MGK captioned the birthday post, "I’ll grow up next summer...SINcerely, birthday boy 🤍🔪."

Last month a source told ET that Fox and Kelly are "very in love."

"MGK always puts Megan first, treats her like a queen and is super respectful, thoughtful and funny, which are all qualities that she loves," the source said at the time. "MGK is head over heels for Megan and didn't think he'd get so lucky to score someone of her caliber."

