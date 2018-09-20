These two are serious couples goals.

Megan Mullally posted a sweet selfie with her husband, Nick Offerman, celebrating their 15-year wedding anniversary on Thursday.

"Buddies: today is our 15-year wedding anniversary! we’ve been together since spring of 2000, but married since 2003," Mullally wrote. "I can’t believe how lucky I am to be in such a happy situation with the greatest man in the world. Not only do I love him more than anything in the world, I LIKE him. It doesn’t any get better than that."

Offerman also shared a photo, albeit of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, to mark the occasion.

"Happy Anniversary to my lover and goddess @meganomullally who after a 3-year audition gave me the gig. 15 years ago. People, it’s a sweet goddamn gig," he wrote alongside the pic.

It's not the first celebrity comparison Offerman has made when it comes to his relationship with Mullally. The Will & Grace star revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live in August that Offerman tells her she looks Cher after sex.

“Well, we have just engaged in our marital… our rightful marital activity, and he was on his back and I was sort of lying on his chest and looking up at him and he goes, ‘You know, always in these moments, you look like Cher,’” she said.

Mullally also turned head on Monday night, in a sheer, floral dress at the Emmys, which she had to attend without Offerman, who was stuck working. Hear more on her bold look in the video below!

