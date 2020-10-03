Megan Thee Stallion made her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend, and she made the performance count . Taking the stage in Studio 8H, the "Savage" rapper used the platform to deliver a powerful message inspired by Breonna Taylor and in support of all Black women.

Megan's first set of the night saw her decked out in a black-and-white ensemble with matching backup dancers as she performed her hit single "Savage" (featuring vocals from Beyoncé) in front of a backdrop that read "Protect Black Women."

Then, the rapper's performance made a bold shift. Following a recording from Malcolm X and a recent quote from Tamika Mallory where she criticized Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case , Megan called for the protection of Black women. "We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women, because at the end of the day, we need our Black women." She also talked about the need to protect Black men, saying "we're tired of seeing hashtags about Black men."

The socially-potent message played on the massive screens, punctuated by sounds of gunshots -- calling out to both the prevalence of police violence against Black people and Megan's own hospitalization after a shooting incident with Tory Lanez that left her injured.

Megan's brave performance was met with wide acclaim and support on social media, with many commending her for using her voice and platform for a purpose.

@theestallion just WOW!!! We need to protect black women! Meg is the real deal ... let’s make sure we protect and support her! #HotGirlMeg#MeganTheeStallionpic.twitter.com/fQ5qLRYfW3 — Rockie Andrews (@rockiestl) October 4, 2020

megan thee stallion using tamika mallory’s quote about daniel cameron to advocate for racial justice is what we need. thank you megan 👏🏾✊🏾 #JusticeForBreonnaTaylorpic.twitter.com/PTJJ7IZaFn — ✊🏾 (@bomslover) October 4, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion used the first performance of the night on SNL to advocate for the protection of Black women, calling out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who handled the Breonna Taylor case. pic.twitter.com/6gyiIOqGh8 — Kalhan (@KalhanR) October 4, 2020

Woy... Megan Thee Stallion took a metaphorical 2x4 to Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron tonight during her performance on the #SNLPremiere 👀 — Joy JUST VOTE & MASK UP!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) October 4, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion is operating at a completely higher level than the rest of this #SNL episode — Kelly Lawler (@klawls) October 4, 2020

The thing is Megan Thee Stallion did that for all Black women. But she also did that for herself. Y’all can’t silence her or us as a collective — Edith Puthie 🍯 (@deveraux_d) October 4, 2020

As expected, Megan thee Stallion used her #SNLPremiere debut to highlight the Misogynoir that Black Women face. I’m very proud of her + I’m so pleased to see this message on a national scale. — 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒 💥 (@TheCourtKim) October 4, 2020

SNL airs Saturdays, live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

