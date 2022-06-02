Megan Thee Stallion Keeps It Sexy and Simple in 'Plan B' Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion doesn't need more than her music and a camera to make a statement, and her video for "Plan B" is proof. On Thursday, the 27-year-old dropped the visual directed by Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino.

The video places Megan alone and against a simple, black background, a stark difference from her Dua Lipa collaboration, "The Sweetest Pie."

The rapper dons a black, body cutout bodysuit from Mugler as she fittingly raps, "Mugler suit in my meeting / Wagyu steak when I'm eating / Making so much money, this n**** dumb if he's cheating." The bodysuit is similar to her performance outfit at the Billboard Music Awards last month. She's worn the label in the past, including multiple looks as part of the annual awards show in May.

Megan first previewed the track for her fans during the opening weekend of the Coachella Music Festival. The rapper called the song "very motherf**king personal" during the performance, and personally dedicated it "to whom it may the f**k concern."

The track -- which samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang's "Freak'n You Remix" -- takes aim at an ex, with lines like "popping Plan Bs cuz I ain't plan to be stuck with 'cha" and "d*ck don’t run me, I run d*ck." And the GRAMMY winner echoed the sentiments of iconic rappers before her like Queen Latifah and Lil' Kim as she rapped, "Ladies, love yourself 'cause this sh*t could get ugly, that’s why it's f**k n****s, get money."

Although fans have questioned if the song is in reference to her legal battle against Tory Lanez, the GRAMMY winner revealed it was about "experiences" from her past in an impromptu Twitter question-and-answer session with fans.

"I was just venting Abt experiences I’ve had in relationships I’ve been in the past," Meg wrote.

I was just venting Abt experiences I’ve had in relationships I’ve been in the past https://t.co/ERx8J7FN95 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 22, 2022

Last month, Megan celebrated her first "Megan Thee Stallion Day" in her hometown of Houston, Texas. The rapper was honored with a key to the city and a declaration that May 2 would be her name day in a ceremony led by Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston.

"I really can’t believe I got my own key to my own city," the Texas Southern University graduate said laughing during the ceremony, where she also received a flower bouquet and a black cowboy hat.

Megan acknowledged how special it is that her special day falls on the birthdays of her late mother and grandmother, noting that "both of these women helped me grow into the woman that I am today. I don't know what kind of lady I would be if granny didn't raise me to be so kind and so giving. You could walk by these ladies' house and they givin' out dollars, candy — whatever they've got, they're giving it out the door. And I always felt like I wanted to be just like that. I wanted to be nice like them. They made me feel so beautiful and so loved, and they made everybody they met feel just like that. So I was like, 'When I grow up, I wanna be just like them.'"

Megan celebrated on her Instagram page as well, giving love to her fans and her late mother and grandmother, who both died in 2019. "Thank you Mayor @sylvesterturner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today," she captioned the post.

