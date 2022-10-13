Megan Thee Stallion is set to pull double duty on Saturday Night Life this weekend as a first-time host and musical guest. And this has apparently made some of the cast a little jealous.

The "Sweetest Pie" artist was joined by castmember Heidi Gardner for a series of fun promos that played off their wonderful and delightfully awkward chemistry.

"What's up, y'all! I'm Megan the Stallion and I'll be the host and musical guest this week on SNL," Megan declared excitedly.

"And I'm Heidi Gardner, and I'll be doing comedy and magic this week on SNL," she added. When asked what she's talking about, Heidi shot back, "Well, you're doing two things! I got jealous."

"Well don't tell the people you're doing magic if you're not," Megan said.

"If I'm not what, Megan?" Heidi replied, pulling a bouquet of flowers out of thin out. "Wow! Doubting me!"

In a different promo sketch, Heidi breaks some worrying news, telling Megan, "It's gonna be an awesome show, all we have to do it write it."

"Wait, the show ain't written yet?" Megan asked.

"Nope," Heidi said.

"But it's already Thursday," Megan continued, getting more concerned.

"Yup," Heidi replied.

"We got people workin' on that, right?" Megan asked.

"Nope," Heidi declared.

Fans will have to see just how Megan handles both roles when Saturday Night Live airs this weekend, live coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

