Jim Edmonds is speaking out amid reports that he and his wife, Meghan King Edmonds, have split due to his alleged infidelity. Us Weekly previously reported that the pair broke up after the 35-year-old reality star accused her husband of cheating on her with one of their nannies. ET has reached out to the couple for comment.

"It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people," the 49-year-old former baseball pro posted to Instagram on Monday along with a magazine cover from when he played with the St. Louis Cardinals. "I did not sleep with our nanny. She’s not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home. We have been treating and raising this young girl like she is our own child! For someone to accuse me of sleeping with her is not only wrong, it’s disgusting and irresponsible."

Jim does not specifically name his wife in the post, but does write a seemingly pointed comment, saying, "Just because you’re extremely [witty] and intelligent, and know how to play the Instagram game, doesn’t give you the right to use that platform to wrongfully accuse. Not only is it irresponsible. It is dangerous and puts my family in harms way."

Jim concluded his post by adding, "We all make mistakes. This is not one of those times. My heart is broken for everyone involved. if you get anything out of this post. Get the truth."

In addition to his post, he took to his Instagram Story to share pics of him going through some clothing items. "Real life keeps moving, Instagram Stories do not," he wrote.

Jim later added, "They should make a new law where you can be arrested for making false accusations against anyone!"

Over the weekend, Meghan posted a makeup-free selfie, writing, "So raw," and received lots of love from her famous friends in the comments section.

Us Weekly reported that the former baseball pro filed for divorce on Friday, shortly after the couple's five-year wedding anniversary. The pair originally tied the knot in 2014 and share 2-year-old daughter Aspen and 16-month-old twin boys, Hayes and Hart.

