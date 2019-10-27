Meghan King Edmonds is being showered with support following her reported split from husband Jim Edmonds.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram on Friday to share a "raw" selfie amid headlines about her crumbling relationship with Jim. The former baseball pro filed for divorce on Friday, according to Us Weekly. The news comes soon after their five-year wedding anniversary. ET has reached out to the couple for comment.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards didn't hold back when it came to lifting Meghan up on Instagram. "He is a real POS who will never change. YOU on the other hand are young , beautiful and smart. You are way better off even though I know that is hard to see right now ❤️😘," she commented on Meghan's post.

"Big hugs 🤗 You are a strong woman Megs," Tamra Judge added. "Love you you."

Ali Fedotowsky called Meghan "stunning." "You are beautiful inside and out! Thinking of you mama!" she shared.

Heather Dubrow sent Meghan "love," while Todd Chrisley told Meghan, "you've got this."

Meghan and Jim got married in October 2014 and share 2-year-old daughter Aspen and 16-month-old twin boys, Hayes and Hart. Us Weekly reports that the couple's split came after the reality star accused her husband of cheating on her with one of their nannies, who reportedly denied the allegation on her private Instagram. Jim, meanwhile, told Us on Saturday: "It's dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful to all to allow a rumor to be spread to the world because of insecurities."

Hours earlier, Jim seemingly referenced the split on his Instagram Story. "No one can throw a bigger tantrum than a narcissist whose [sic] losing control of someone else’s mind," he wrote. He also posted an illustration of a woman angrily pointing a finger at a man with the words "False Accusations Allegations" at the bottom.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Jim was unfaithful to his wife after AllAboutTheTEA.com published a report alleging that Jim cheated on Meghan with a woman while she was pregnant with her twins.

The report contained screenshots of alleged NSFW texts between Jim and the woman, as well as an alleged non-disclosure agreement he later made with her in exchange for her silence. In a statement to Us Weekly -- who was also first to report the divorce -- Jim admitted he had a "lapse in judgment," but insisted that "at no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact."

Meghan later confirmed the rumors in a personal blog post, titled "I'm Sad." In her emotional post, she said Jim did send nude photos to the woman and revealed that she found out about it through the tabloids.

"I called Jimmy and he confessed to me that he had exchanged lewd photos with this woman over the course of several months and a physical relationship never existed," she wrote. "He paid her off to protect me so I'd never find out."

"Do I believe him? I don't know," she continued. "Because I don't trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me."

"It wasn't one mistake, one lapse in judgment," she added. "I saw the texts -- each one represents his decision to throw our marriage in the trash. Why did he self-sabotage? And who sends nudies? Doesn't everyone know better than this in 2019? What drives someone to self-destruct in such a way?"

The reality star still fought to make her marriage work -- the last family photo she posted on Instagram came in mid-September.

"These be my peeps ♥️," she captioned the sweet shot.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan King Edmonds Shares Son's Precious Milestone After Revealing He Has Irreversible Brain Damage

Meghan King Edmonds and Husband Jim Support Son at Hospital Amid Cheating Scandal

Meghan King Edmonds Breaks Silence on Husband's Affair: 'I Refuse to Be Humiliated by This'

Related Gallery