More than meets the eye?

New photos have surfaced of Jim Edmonds and his former nanny, Carly Wilson, attending a hockey game together. The pics come as Jim's wife, Meghan King Edmonds, has allegedly accused him of having an affair with Carly, leading to their reported split.

Both Carly and Jim have denied the alleged affair on social media, and now Jim is speaking out in regard to the photos of him with Carly, 22, at the sporting event.

"I didn’t take her to an event by myself. Get your facts straight,” the 49-year-old former baseball player replied to a commenter on Monday (via Us Weekly). “I was with my best friend and his child. I was trying to do something nice for the girl who just had her boyfriend dumped [sic] her.”

This isn't the first time Jim has done something nice for his former nanny. Back in May 2018, Carly shared several shots of herself and her then-boyfriend, Eric, at a country music showcase, praising her boss for getting her the tickets.

"Hands down the MOST amazing concert experience ever!! Thank you, @jimedmonds15🙌🏼💗Not only were we able to have amazing seats, but we got to go backstage and met Jason Aldean, Deejay Silver and Lauren Alaina😍 #happybirthdayEric #jasonaldean#summerconcert #bestnightever#bestbossever," she wrote at the time.

In September, Carly also posted a pic on Instagram of her hugging Jim's eldest daughter from a previous relationship, Hayley, writing, "Hi, can you stay here forever? @hayleyedmonds15 💕#imadopted #thenewEdmondstwins."

On Monday, Carly denied the cheating claims on Instagram, writing, "I have not and never would participate in any action involving infidelity."

Jim himself wrote on Monday, "I did not sleep with our nanny. She’s not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home. We have been treating and raising this young girl like she is our own child! For someone to accuse me of sleeping with her is not only wrong, it’s disgusting and irresponsible."

