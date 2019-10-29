Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds’ Nanny Denies Affair

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds' nanny, Carly Wilson, is speaking out amid the reports of an alleged affair between her and the former baseball pro.

Jim has since denied the accusations that led to a reported split between him and his wife, calling the rumors "disgusting and irresponsible."

In a post on her own Instagram account, Wilson, who served as the family's nanny prior to the drama, wrote, "In the past week, allegations have been made about me which are not based in fact. I have not and never would participate in any action involving infidelity. I consider this a private matter in someone else’s marriage and will not comment on it further. I wish the entire family well.💛💛💛 #BeKind."

ET has reached out to Wilson for comment. Wilson is 22 and posts regular updates on her blog, "Life With Carly J."

Last year, Wilson shared a post about being a long-distance relationship while caring for Meghan and Jim's eldest daughter, Aspen.

"Countless FaceTimes have consisted of him talking to Aspen and asking about her day as she jumps on my back and kisses his face on the screen. Lol," Wilson wrote of her boyfriend Eric. "And together we have been able to endure this summer apart. Seriously, he’s the best."

As the drama has unfolded, Jim's eldest daughter from a previous relationship, Hayley, spoke to Us Weekly about her dad's alleged split from Meghan.

"I’ve been waiting for it. For probably… three years?” Hayley told the magazine. “I think it’s impossible to be happy with someone so… I don’t know if I would say narcissistic but, she, like, creates her own problems and loves conflict and things like that. The selfishness is miserable for anyone to be around, let alone to be married to her. My whole family has grown closer because we have all had to stay silent in hopes to protect my dad and no one can do it anymore.”

Us Weekly previously reported that Jim filed for divorce last week, shortly after the couple's five-year wedding anniversary. ET has reached out to the couple for comment. The alleged split came after Meghan accused Jim of cheating with their nanny.

Jim addressed the rumors on Instagram on Monday, writing, "I did not sleep with our nanny. She’s not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home. We have been treating and raising this young girl like she is our own child! For someone to accuse me of sleeping with her is not only wrong, it’s disgusting and irresponsible."

