Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting in some face time with Queen Elizabeth II during their trip back to England.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted on their way to a church service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park on Sunday. Meghan sported a black-and-white ensemble for the occasion, which she accessorized with a black fascinator and emerald earrings. Harry, meanwhile, looked sharp in a black suit and striped tie.

The queen, who rode to church separately, was seen wearing a baby blue coat and matching hat. She completed her look with pearl earrings and a pearl necklace.

Meghan and Harry's church outing with the queen comes soon after the duke's private lunch with his grandmother last weekend. A source told ET that the pair shared a lengthy lunch together last Sunday, in their first face-to-face meeting since they agreed Harry would exit his position as a senior member of the royal family.

Harry and Meghan have relocated to Vancouver Island, Canada, with their son, Archie, though Harry returned to the U.K. late last month for several scheduled appearances. Meghan joined her husband in London last week.

The couple's official exit from the royal family will take place on March 31. See more in the video below.

