Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating the holidays with their son! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first holiday card since their royal exit in April was released on Wednesday.

On the adorable card (an illustration of a family photo), the couple poses with their 1-year-old son, Archie, and two dogs. The card was released through Mayhew, Meghan's animal welfare organization patronage in the U.K.

"This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind. From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us," Meghan and Harry said in a note accompanying the card.

We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. 💜 From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. 🎄🐶🐱

Harry, Meghan and Archie's card from this year follows their adorable 2019 shot. In the festive pic, Archie crawled toward the camera as his parents sat smiling behind him.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

The Sussexes 2020 card was released after that of Harry's father and step-mother, Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as his brother, Prince William's, family, which includes wife Kate Middleton and kids, George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2.

While Harry and Meghan shared the sweet card with the world, their actual Christmas holiday will be much less public. A source recently told ET that the pair "will be spending Christmas at home in California quietly with Archie and [Meghan's mom] Doria joining them."

"Meghan, who is an accomplished cook, will be preparing some of their favorite dishes with Harry and Doria pitching in," the source noted.

Additionally, the source told ET that Harry and Meghan have "no imminent plans to return to the U.K. given the travel restrictions related to the pandemic."

Last month, a source told ET that Harry's family was "disappointed" that they wouldn't be seeing Archie over the holidays.

