Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want the public to join them in celebrating their son Archie's birthday by donating to a good cause! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently served as co-chairs for Global Citizen's VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, shared an update on their Archewell Foundation's website on Thursday, which also happened to be their son's second birthday.

"Join Us in Advocating for Vaccine Equity on Archie's Birthday," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titled the post.

Noting that many members of the public have donated to charities on their son's behalf in the past, the couple requested that this year's donations be focused on helping to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to people in underserved countries.

"While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer," the couple shared. "We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can — if you have the means to do so — to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places."

They added that by donating $5, you can cover the cost of a vaccine dose for a person in need. They've also partnered with other organizations willing to match donations, automatically turning $5 into $20.

"We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday," the duke and duchess concluded the post. "If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect."

The couple are currently expecting their second child, a baby girl, this summer. They have mostly kept Archie out of the public eye since announcing their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

Archie also received some love from his family across the pond on Thursday with his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, grandfather Prince Charles, and uncle and aunt Prince William and Kate Middleton all sharing posts in honor of his special day.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Rare Home Video of Son Archie This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Prince William, Prince Charles and More Wish Archie a Happy Birthday

Meghan Markle Pens Children's Book Inspired by Prince Harry and Archie

See Archie's Appearance in Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Interview

Related Gallery