Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be working members of the royal family, but their 1-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana, is now the eighth in line to the throne.
Seven weeks after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second child was born, she has been officially added to the royal line of succession.
The Royal UK website, which represents the British royal family, updated on Monday to show that little Lili is now one place behind her 2-year-old brother, Archie, and two places behind her father, Prince Harry.
Currently, Lilibet's grandfather, Prince Charles, is next in line to the throne, with Prince William behind him and William and Kate Middleton's three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, following.
Back in 2018, Princess Charlotte made history following the birth of her youngest brother, Louis. An old succession law stated that the heir to the throne would be the firstborn son of the king or queen, and the title would only pass to a daughter if there were no other sons. The new law, which was put into place back in 2011, notes that girls will not be overtaken by any future younger brothers.
If any of William's children have children of their own, they will be higher in the line of succession than Harry or his children.
