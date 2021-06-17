Meghan Markle Says Her Children's Book About Dads Shows 'Another Side of Masculinity'
Meghan Markle Wrote a Book... But It's Not What You Think!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcome Baby No. 2
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet Being Born…
Meghan Markle Cried Over Bullying Allegations Before Bombshell O…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce New Archewell Initiative…
The Royal Family Still Feels 'Anger' Towards Prince Harry and Me…
Why Some in the UK Are Critical of Prince Harry and Meghan Markl…
Oprah Winfrey on Father's Day, Juneteenth and Excitement Over Ha…
Royal Family Is 'Hurt and Angry' Over Prince Harry Discussing Fa…
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter's Name Pays Tribute to…
Kane Brown on His Daughter Kingsley Rose Saying 'Dada' Right Bef…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Introduced Baby Lilibet to Queen …
2021 CMT Music Awards: Thomas Rhett Says Becoming a Father of Fo…
Prince Charles Speaks Publicly About Granddaughter Lilibet Amid …
Royal Family Hopes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Newborn Daug…
Naya Rivera's Dad Reflects on Her Legacy Ahead of First Father's…
Gabby Barrett Dishes on the Surprise Father's Day Gift She's Get…
Oprah Winfrey ‘Cried 4 or 5 Times’ While Filming Father’s Day Sp…
How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shared Info About Baby Lilibe…
Prince Edward Reacts to 'Very Sad' Royal Family Rift
Meghan Markle is officially a New York Times best-selling author. The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex's illustrated story, The Bench, has reached No. 1 on the children's book list just a week following its release.
On her and Prince Harry's Archewell website, Meghan celebrated her book's success, which started as a poem to her husband about the bond he shared with their 2-year-old son, Archie.
"While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere," Meghan said of her story. "In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values."
She added of her motivation behind publishing the book, "Equally, to depict another side of masculinity — one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness — is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike."
Meghan concluded her statement, "Thank you for supporting me in this special project."
This project is clearly personal to the duchess. Featured inside the book is a small illustration of a bearded Harry holding their son, Archie's, hand. There is also an illustration at the end of the book which features Harry and Archie feeding the chickens while a woman, seemingly Meghan, wears a sunhat and carries a baby in a sling. Presumably that baby is Meghan and Harry's newborn daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4.
For more on Meghan and Harry's new bundle of joy, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Inside Meghan Markle's Children's Book: See the Sweet Illustrations
How Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share Lilibet News With Royal Family
Kate Middleton Wore These Meghan Markle-Approved Sneakers