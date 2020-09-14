Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be moving forward with their post-royal life, but it seems the royal family isn't necessarily pleased with how the couple has chosen to further their careers.

ET has learned that the royal family is not happy about the couple's recently announced Netflix deal. They will be producing films and series for the streaming service, which will include scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming.

The royal family is not pleased with this new development in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's professional life because everyone agreed to a one-year review period for the couple's exit from their royal duties. ET has learned that there is some concern about how the deal may play out.

Additionally, ET has learned there certainly have been some raised eyebrows about how the attention on this new deal could distract from the work of other senior members of the family.

Harry's brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, have been hard at work amid the coronavirus pandemic with their charities and trying to lend their support to people around the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, as have his father, Prince Charles, and stepmother, Camilla.

For more on Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sign Major Production Deal with Netflix This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have New Speaking Engagement Requests

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Financially Independent

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sign Production Deal With Netflix

Related Gallery