Meghan Markle Kisses Prince Harry During Glamorous Polo Tournament Appearance
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Put Their Love on Full Display at…
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Arrive in Italy for Offici…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married! Couple Makes …
Michelle Dockery Says She's 'Excited' for Her Wedding at 'Downto…
How 'SNL' Handled Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon's Exit in Seas…
Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Motherhood Has Been ‘Truly Incredi…
'Bling Empire' Cast Reacts to Chèrie and Jessey Quitting Show in…
'When Calls the Heart's Erin Krakow and Chris McNally Spill Deta…
‘Magnum P.I.’, ‘Dynasty’ and More Shows Canceled: What's Not Com…
How Rihanna and A$AP Are Settling Into Life With Their Son (Sour…
Kardashian-Jenners Dance the Night Away at Kourtney and Travis' …
‘American Idol’ Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Special Guest A…
‘Don’t Look Up’: See Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio Stu…
Johnny Depp Trial: Legal Expert Suggests Case Is PR Stunt for 'P…
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Make Billboard Music Awards Family…
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Engagement Ring From T…
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are showing some PDA! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Sunday to attend a match at the Santa Barbara Polo Club.
After Harry's team, Los Padres, won the Lisle Nixon Memorial Cup, Meghan, 40, presented the trophy to her husband and his teammates. She gave each athlete a kiss on both cheeks, before kissing Harry, 37, on the lips.
Meghan was seen laughing after her smooch with her husband, and even spotted wiping lipstick off of his face.
Meghan was dressed to impress at the event, wearing a long sleeve, black-and-white polka dot blouse, which she paired with white Bermuda shorts and a black belt, both of which are by Khaite. She also sported all-black accessories, including a hat, sunglasses and pumps.
It's not the first time Meghan has stepped out to support Harry at a polo event. Earlier this month, she was on hand to watch Harry and his team take home second place in the Folded Hills Pope Challenge.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, share two kids, Archie, 3, Lilibet, 11 months. Watch the video below for more on the Meghan and Harry.
RELATED CONTENT:
Meghan Markle Supports Prince Harry at California Polo Match
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Bringing Their Kids to England
Archie Turns 3: Prince William and Prince Charles Pay Tribute
Related Gallery