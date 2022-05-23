Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are showing some PDA! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Sunday to attend a match at the Santa Barbara Polo Club.

After Harry's team, Los Padres, won the Lisle Nixon Memorial Cup, Meghan, 40, presented the trophy to her husband and his teammates. She gave each athlete a kiss on both cheeks, before kissing Harry, 37, on the lips.

Meghan was seen laughing after her smooch with her husband, and even spotted wiping lipstick off of his face.

Meghan was dressed to impress at the event, wearing a long sleeve, black-and-white polka dot blouse, which she paired with white Bermuda shorts and a black belt, both of which are by Khaite. She also sported all-black accessories, including a hat, sunglasses and pumps.

It's not the first time Meghan has stepped out to support Harry at a polo event. Earlier this month, she was on hand to watch Harry and his team take home second place in the Folded Hills Pope Challenge.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, share two kids, Archie, 3, Lilibet, 11 months. Watch the video below for more on the Meghan and Harry.

