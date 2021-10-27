Meghan Markle Reads Her Book 'The Bench' for YouTube Storytime Video

Meghan Markle gave a reading of her children's book, The Bench, for the Brightly Storytime channel, bringing her own writing to life.

The video was posted to YouTube on Wednesday. Meghan looked chic as usual in a button-up shirt and her hair tied back, accessorizing with gold jewelry. Prior to her reading, the 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex gave a shout-out to her 37-year-old husband, Prince Harry, and their 2-year-old son, Archie.

"I wrote this as a poem for my husband and our son, Archie, and then turned it into a book so you can enjoy it too," she says.

She also talked about the drawings from illustrator Christian Robinson.

"I asked him to do something special for me and use watercolors, which isn't the usual medium he works in, but he did it to make this extra special," she notes. "I hope you love the pictures as much as you love the words."

Meghan released The Bench ahead of Father's Day in June. The picture book details the special bond between father and son, and is inspired by Harry's connection with Archie.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," Meghan said in a statement. "That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hold Hands During First Public Appearance Together in Months This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Meghan Markle Advocates for Paid Leave in Letter to Congress

Meghan Markle's J.Crew Jacket She Wore with Oprah is On Sale

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hold Hands During First Public Appearance Together in Months

Related Gallery