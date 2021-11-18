Meghan Markle was excited to dress up her and Prince Harry's two kids -- 2-year-old Archie and 5-month-old Lili -- for Halloween this year. There was just one problem -- they weren't interested!

The 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex is a guest on Thursday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and opens up about staying low-key for the spooky holiday.

"We were home, and we saw you guys, which was great," she says to Ellen, who is Meghan and Harry's neighbor in Montecito, California. "We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all. Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes."

As for baby Lili, she sounded pretty stinking cute.

"She was a little skunk, like Flower from Bambi," the proud mom gushes.

Little Lili is currently hitting a tough milestone for her parents. According to People, Ellen reveals in the episode that "Lili's now teething" before Meghan says, "Anything to relieve that?"

"Tequila, anything," the talk show host jokes.

"That's Auntie Ellen for you," Meghan adds.

"That's why I don't have kids," Ellen quips.

Halloween is a special holiday for Meghan and Harry because it marks one of the last times the couple was able to go out in public without being recognized.

"He came to see me in Toronto and our friends and his cousin, [Princess] Eugenie, and now her husband, Jack [Brooksbank], they came as well, and the four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to have one fun night out on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple," Meghan shares of a sweet moment early in their romance.

They weren't recognized at the soiree due to the theme.

"It was a post-apocalypse theme, so we had all of this very bizarre costuming on and we were able to have one final fun night out," she tells Ellen.

For more with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Red Carpet Return This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Meghan Markle Makes First Daytime Talk Show Appearance as a Duchess

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Go Glam at NYC Gala

Meghan Markle Responds to New Claims in Private Letter Lawsuit Appeal

Related Gallery