Meghan Markle Wears This Trendy Date Night Top -- And It's Only $55

By Amy Lee‍
Meghan Markle
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle just rocked the trendiest top of the season! 

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out solo to visit the National Theatre in London on Thursday before she and Prince Harry made their first appearance together, at the Endeavour Fund Awards, since giving up their senior roles in the royal family. 

The Sussex Royal Instagram account shared photos of Meghan, who is the royal patron of the National Theatre, at the Immersive Storytelling Studio. The former actress looked gorgeous in a white Topshop organza-sleeve blouse, Roland Mouret pencil skirt and Aquazzura pearl-embellished pumps. 

Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling. Recently, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited Stanford University where part of their learning journey included a virtual reality presentation that allows the user to experience life through another person’s point of view. The goal of this method of virtual reality is to enable us to better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality. The Duchess is pictured here with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, featured in the National’s exhibition ‘All Kinds of Limbo’, which is currently being presented at the Tate Modern. Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton

Meghan's Topshop shirt is only $55. Although her exact white version has already sold out, there are limited amounts of the black, powder blue and peach colors available. 

Fortunately, there are plenty of brands offering various styles of the organza sleeve top right now -- and they all happen to be affordable, too! The sheer organza design adds romantic, flirty flair to a look, perfect for wearing on date night with jeans, statement earrings and a pair of sexy heels. However, we love how Meghan styled the piece with a polished skirt and pointed-toe pumps during the day for her work outing, showing how unexpectedly versatile the trendy top can be. 

Ahead, shop Meghan's Topshop blouse (we're crossing fingers the white version will come back in stock!) and ET Style's similar selects to channel the royal's look. 

GET THE LOOK:

Organza Sleeve Button Through Blouse
Topshop
Topshop Organza Sleeve Button Through Blouse
Topshop
Organza Sleeve Button Through Blouse
Topshop

Scuba Bandeau with Organza Sleeves in White
ASOS
ASOS Scuba Bandeau with Organza Sleeves in White
ASOS
Scuba Bandeau with Organza Sleeves in White
ASOS

Organza Sleeve Sweater with Crew Neckline
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Organza Sleeve Sweater with Crew Neckline
Nasty Gal
Organza Sleeve Sweater with Crew Neckline
Nasty Gal

REGULARLY $48

Plus Stone Organza Long Sleeve Top
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Plus Stone Organza Long Sleeve Top
PrettyLittleThing
Plus Stone Organza Long Sleeve Top
PrettyLittleThing

Tous Les Jours Organza Havana Top
Cinq a Sept
Cinq a Sept Tous Les Jours Organza Havana Top
Shopbop
Tous Les Jours Organza Havana Top
Cinq a Sept

Organza Sleeve Top
Boohoo
Boohoo Organza Sleeve Top
Boohoo
Organza Sleeve Top
Boohoo

REGULARLY $20

Franny Top
Lovers + Friends
Lovers + Friends Franny Top
Revolve
Franny Top
Lovers + Friends

