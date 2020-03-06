Meghan Markle Wears This Trendy Date Night Top -- And It's Only $55

Meghan Markle just rocked the trendiest top of the season!

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out solo to visit the National Theatre in London on Thursday before she and Prince Harry made their first appearance together, at the Endeavour Fund Awards, since giving up their senior roles in the royal family.

The Sussex Royal Instagram account shared photos of Meghan, who is the royal patron of the National Theatre, at the Immersive Storytelling Studio. The former actress looked gorgeous in a white Topshop organza-sleeve blouse, Roland Mouret pencil skirt and Aquazzura pearl-embellished pumps.

Meghan's Topshop shirt is only $55. Although her exact white version has already sold out, there are limited amounts of the black, powder blue and peach colors available.

Fortunately, there are plenty of brands offering various styles of the organza sleeve top right now -- and they all happen to be affordable, too! The sheer organza design adds romantic, flirty flair to a look, perfect for wearing on date night with jeans, statement earrings and a pair of sexy heels. However, we love how Meghan styled the piece with a polished skirt and pointed-toe pumps during the day for her work outing, showing how unexpectedly versatile the trendy top can be.

Ahead, shop Meghan's Topshop blouse (we're crossing fingers the white version will come back in stock!) and ET Style's similar selects to channel the royal's look.

GET THE LOOK:

Organza Sleeve Top Boohoo Boohoo Organza Sleeve Top Boohoo REGULARLY $20 $10 at Boohoo

Franny Top Lovers + Friends Revolve Franny Top Lovers + Friends $128 at Revolve

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Celeb-Approved Leggings Worn by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and More

Kate Middleton Rocks $50 Sneakers You'll Want to Wear Every Day

Meghan Markle Wears the Chicest Satin Skirt and It's Only $130 -- Shop Her Look!