Meghan Markle's knack for style is undeniable — and with that in mind, this mom of two has become a primary source of fashion inspiration. From her effortless and elegant maternity style and comfortable sneakers to her luxurious designer dresses, it's clear that the Meghan knows how to put together a good outfit, including these incredibly affordable Le Specs sunglasses. Spring is almost here, so it's the perfect time to grab a pair before they're gone.

David Gray/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex paired the chic black sunglasses (which also come in a torte pattern) with bold spring attire back in 2019 when she attended Wimbledon with her sisters-in-law, but that hasn't kept people from buying them again and again. And right now you can match the style icon without worrying about your wallet, since the Le Specs sunglasses are currently available for $75 at Nordstrom.

And those aren't the only Le Specs sunglasses Markle has been seen sporting. She's also donned the the Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses — which feature a glossy black acetate frame and sleek cat-eye effect for another spring-ready look. The stylish sunglasses are remarkably affordable for someone who has access to the biggest designers in the fashion industry. And right now they can be yours for $63 on Amazon. Grab them while they're still in stock.

James Devaney/Getty Images

Meghan styled these with a dark, polished ensemble, but given their versatile quality, you can wear these shades with everything from your favorite jeans to swimsuits and everything in between. They may be oversized, but they’re lightweight and perfect for travel. Simply put, these sunglasses will go with any type of look you want to wear.

Shop the must-have spring royal accessories before they're snatched up again, and then start channeling Meghan Markle's style ASAP. For more of Meghan Markle's favorites, be sure to check out her go-to makeup and skincare products.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Most Stylish Sunglasses for Spring Under $50 — Shop Frames From Les Specs, Free People and More

The Best Ray-Ban Sunglasses at Amazon for Spring: Shop Best-Selling Aviators, Wayfarers and More Styles

10 Celeb-Loved Sunglasses for Spring 2023: Bella Hadid, J.Lo and More

Meghan Markle’s Comfy Veja Sneakers Are a Must-Have for Spring

Kate Middleton's Go-To Superga Sneakers Are on Sale Right Now at Amazon for Spring

The 23 Best Maxi Dresses on Amazon You Can Wear This Spring

The Most Popular Spring Dresses at Amazon — Shop Affordable Styles All Under $50

The 22 Best Sandals to Add To Your Spring Wardrobe

Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses — Shop Top Spring Styles

Meghan Markle’s Spring-Perfect Linen Dress Is On Sale Now

Reese Witherspoon Just Nailed This Spring Sandal Trend — Get the Look

How to Watch King Charles' Coronation Live in the U.S. — Date, Time, Events, Attendees and More

15 Meghan Markle-Approved Makeup and Skincare Products to Use in 2023

16 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget

The 23 Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans for Spring

The Best Designer Handbag Deals on Amazon To Transition Into Spring: Shop Coach, Kate Spade and More