Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle made a surprise visit to Kensington Palace on Monday, only to be turned away by security, the Daily Mirror reports.

Likewise, a source tells ET that on Oct 1st Samantha and boyfriend Mark Phillips were seen outside Kensington Palace. Samantha seemed "upbeat and cheery" as she spoke to the palace security guard at the main gates and attempted to hand him a white envelope addressed to "My sister Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex". However, the guard informed her that he could not accept it personally and she was advised to leave it in the mailbox outside the palace.

"She [Samantha] seemed delighted to see souvenir stands close by selling Royal collectibles and purchased two commemorative Meghan and Harry wedding mugs and cardboard face masks," the source also shared. The couple then stopped off at Buckingham Palace which Samantha was overheard describing as "amazing”.

Photos have also been released showing the 53-year-old writer and Phillips handing over the letter to palace security, as well as photos of her with her newly acquired party masks. She made her way about the city in a wheelchair due to multiple sclerosis.

On Sunday, Samantha teased her Twitter followers, writing, "Everybody would love to know what’s in that letter."

It was her first ever visit to London and our source says it left her feeling “emotional” as she started to understand just how popular and important the Royal family are in the UK. One source said: “It really hit home for her just how loved Meghan and Harry are."

She has been demanding a meeting with the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry since she was snubbed from the royal wedding in May.

While in the U.K., she also sat down for an interview with TV personality and journalist Jeremy Vine where she discussed her view on the volatile situation.

"There is so much water under the bridge and so much has spun out of control that was never intended to," Samantha told Vine. "I think everybody was hurt by not being included or invited to the wedding, but I felt as though it could have all been nipped in the bud had everyone been included and we all just agreed to move forward with positive resolve, and the hurt feelings wouldn't have snowballed."

Samantha even offered an apology for her critical comments directed at Meghan in the past.

"I just think that families can be this way when there's confusion and when people are hurt. So, moving forward, I apologize and I wish things could be different."

