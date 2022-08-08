Meghan Markle's knack for style is undeniable — and with that in mind, this mom of two has become a primary source for fashion inspiration. From her effortless and elegant maternity style and sustainable sneakers to her luxurious designer dresses, it's clear that the 40-year-old duchess knows how to put together a good outfit, including these incredibly affordable Le Specs sunglasses, which are back in stock at Amazon right now, so grab them before they're gone again.

David Gray/Getty Images

The duchess paired the chic black sunglasses (which also come in a torte pattern) with bold spring attire back in 2019 when she attended Wimbledon with her sisters-in-law, but that hasn't kept people from buying them again and again. And right now you can match the style icon without worrying about your wallet, since the Le Specs sunglasses are currently available for under $70 on Amazon.

And those aren't the only Le Specs sunglasses Markle has been seen sporting. She's also donned the the Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses — which feature a glossy black acetate frame and sleek cat-eye effect for another spring-ready look. The stylish sunglasses are remarkably affordable for someone who has access to the biggest designers in the fashion industry. And right now they can be yours for $69 on Amazon. Grab them while they're still in stock.

James Devaney/Getty Images

Meghan styled these with a dark, polished ensemble, but given their versatile quality, you can wear these shades with everything from your favorite jeans to swimsuits and everything in between. They may be oversized, but they’re lightweight and perfect for travel. Simply put, these sunglasses will go with any type of look you want to wear.

Shop the must-have summer royal accessories before they're snatched up again, and then start channeling Meghan Markle's style ASAP.

