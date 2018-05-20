Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Looked a Lot Like Jennifer Lopez's Dress in 'The Wedding Planner'

Who wore it better, Meghan Markle at the royal wedding or Jennifer Lopez in 2001's The Wedding Planner?

That question has exploded on social media as royal wedding fans noted uncanny similarities between the two wedding dresses. Markle, who married Prince Harry on Saturday in a ceremony watched around the world, wore a white Givenchy wedding gown. It was a consciously understated look, in keeping with some of the conservative traditions of royal weddings (no bare shoulders, for example) and Markle's own personal fashion tastes.

But still, it's hard not to see the similarities.

"I didn’t like Meghan Markles’s dress as much as I wanted to until I saw this 😍 #royalwedding," wrote fashion journalist and former Cosmopolitan editor Amy Odell in an Instagram post.

That is but a mere taste of the social media hubbub around the two dresses.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S WEDDING DRESS WAS INSPIRED BY JENNIFER LOPEZ FROM THE MOVIE ' THE WEDDING PLANNER' pic.twitter.com/6KpRuhP2Wv — stephanie (@ohlopezxblunt) May 20, 2018

Meghan Markle's #RoyalWedding dress looked like the one Jennifer Lopez wore in the movie The Wedding Planner. pic.twitter.com/iBsIJ3bBVg — Fiona3000 (@IamFiona3000) May 19, 2018

@JLo I'm a Huge fan of yours. I'm watching the Royal Wedding. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Her dress was beautiful. Simple & elegant design by Givenchy....but I said to myself, I've seen that design before. Jennifer Lopez wore it in the movie, The Wedding Planner..a shorter version — Tamika Shipman (@Tamishipman) May 19, 2018

How come nobody noticed that Meghan Markle looks almost exactly like Jennifer Lopez in 'The Wedding Planner'? Almost same dress, also. #Royalwedding — S. 🌀 (@SamaaKShahin) May 19, 2018

The dress was more likely influenced by Markle's own personal tastes. She has remarked that her perfect "everything goals" wedding dress was a minimalist Narciso Rodriguez design worn by Carolyn Bessette Kennedy when she married John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1996.

"Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist," she told Glamour in 2016. "I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic."

Her aim was "simple and elegant," a royal family source told ET before the wedding.

In the end, however, what matters more is probably what the groom thought of the dress. The verdict?

“He came straight up to me and he said, ‘Oh, my God, thank you, she looks absolutely stunning,'” said the designer of Markle's gown, Clare Waight Keller. “So I think for both of them, they were just radiant at that time."

