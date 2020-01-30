Meghan McCain is shutting down any and all feud rumors regarding herself and her co-hosts on The View! The 35-year-old conservative co-host appeared on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where she addressed several recent disputes she's had with the women on The View.

After making headlines when Whoopi Goldberg told her to "stop talking" on air in December, Meghan insisted that she and the 64-year-old Sister Act star are on completely friendly terms.

"It was rough," she said of the incident. "And I will say that she was having a bad day. We talked about it that night and the next day. It's live TV and it's really intense, stressful times for everyone and I adore her. She apologized off-air, she apologized on-air. We all f**k up on the show. It's live. It's everyday. And I forgive her, and I love her."

Meghan even went a step further, adding, "I could not do the show... If she leaves, I go. Whoopi is the anchor of the show and my life there and she always picks us up when we're down. If she jumps, I jump. Whoopi, I adore her and I need her as the moderator."

Cohen specifically asked Meghan about the rumored backstage tension on the show and whether her co-stars speak to her off-camera.

"Good lord, yes. Joy [Behar] and I are oftentimes in the corner talking about things we hit and things we missed during the break. So I think you can't work on a show where the hosts don't speak," she said. "I think I was called 'The Lone Wolf,' obviously I'm the Lone Wolf, I'm the only conservative on the show. We're going to disagree on things."

Meghan also admitted to having a recent disagreement with her co-host, Abby Huntsman, who announced earlier this month that she was leaving the talk show to focus on her father, Jon Huntsman Jr.'s, campaign for governor of Utah.

"Abby and I have been friends for over 10 years. Our parents were friends in politics. We worked at Fox together. Part of the reason she came to The View is because we're friends," Meghan said. "We are still very good friends. We are very close. I talked to her yesterday morning. She's campaigning with her dad. I think she was genuinely conflicted about her dad running for governor and her not helping and that is the reason why she left."

As for the reported rift between the two, Meghan thought the situation was blown out of proportion.

"We did get in a fight, which is a very small fight. All friendships have ups and downs and it was sort of bizarre for me and I think bizarre for her to have the fact that we got in one fight in the two years we worked together on the show to be put under dissection in the media, to be weaponized," she said. "It's very cruel. This has been a really, really rough few weeks for me. I didn't want her to go selfishly because I thought she was an amazing co-host and just having a friend there has been lovely. It's been really emotionally taxing to have our friendship used this way in the media. It's taken a real toll on me."

As for the rumors that Meghan has plans to leave the show, she said, "If I was going to resign, there would be no 'crypticism' about it. I'd be like, 'I'm out.' It would not be a long, drawn-out thing."

