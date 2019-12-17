Meghan McCain is making her voice be heard, loud and proud.

After being told by co-host Whoopi Goldberg to "stop talking" on Monday's episode of The View, the conservative political analyst took to Twitter on Tuesday to react to the tense exchange.

"Good morning - to all the fellow conservative 'girls' who won’t be quiet," she tweeted, along with a Game of Thrones gif of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) with one of her fire-breathing dragons.

Though she didn't mention any names, it's clear McCain's message was directed at Goldberg, who said, "Girl! Please stop talking! Please stop talking right now" while discussing President Donald Trump's possible impeachment during Monday's episode.

"No problem, no problem. .... I won't talk the rest of the show," McCain responded, with Goldberg adding, "I'm OK with that. I'm OK with that, if you're gonna behave like this..."

McCain also tweeted earlier in the week in defense of her voice: "Pretending half the country doesn't exist won't make them disappear. The culture war is real, and Americans who aren't part of the overwhelmingly anti-conservative media deserve to have their views represented."

Back in October, Goldberg memorably told McCain to "respect" her View co-hosts while the panel -- also made up of Abby Huntsman, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar -- were again discussing Trump's impeachment drama.

"Let me tell you something about The View," Goldberg told McCain. "This show has always had the ability to have different points of view, which we respect around the table. When we talk to each other, we also exhibit respect. So, when I’m saying to you, 'Hold up, because we’re not hearing each other,' I’m not trying to cut you off, I’m trying to get you heard."

