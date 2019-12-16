Whoopi Goldberg Tells Meghan McCain to 'Stop Talking' on 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain had yet another tense exchange on The View on Monday.

McCain is no stranger to having heated arguments on-air with her co-hosts -- which includes Abby Huntsman, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar -- due to being the sole conservative voice on the panel, and their discussion reached the boiling point on the latest episode of The View while discussing President Donald Trump's possible impeachment. When Hostin passionately explained why she thought certain senators were being hypocritical when not voting for Trump's impeachment but voting for former President Bill Clinton's impeachment back in 1998, McCain started to give her viewpoint.

"But my job here is not to litigate the ethics of it," McCain said. "I'm an ABC political analyst along with being a View co-host. My job is to analyze the politics of it."

When Hostin and McCain start talking over one another, Goldberg stepped in and McCain was clearly upset at being cut off.

"Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on the show, ever?" she asked.

At this point, Goldberg had enough.

"Girl! Please stop talking!" she told her, clearly exasperated. "Please stop talking right now. 'Cause you know what? What's happening ..."

McCain then replied, "No problem, no problem. .... I won't talk the rest of the show," to which Goldberg shot back, "I'm OK with that. I'm OK with that, if you're gonna behave like this..."

After the audience was taken aback by Goldberg's comment, McCain continued to defend herself, saying that she was showing the conservative perspective. Goldberg ended up awkwardly cutting to commercial, and when they returned from the break, the women made no mention of the argument and went straight into another hot topic. However, McCain still appeared bothered by the tense exchange.

In October, Goldberg memorably told McCain to "respect" her View co-hosts when the women began talking over one another while again discussing Trump's impeachment drama.

"Let me tell you something about The View," Goldberg told McCain. "This show has always had the ability to have different points of view, which we respect around the table. When we talk to each other, we also exhibit respect. So, when I’m saying to you, 'Hold up, because we’re not hearing each other,' I’m not trying to cut you off, I’m trying to get you heard."

Last month, ET had McCain and Behar interview each other in honor of the popular daytime show's 5,000th episode, and McCain admitted that the drama sometimes gets to her.

"This is a very hard job," McCain acknowledged. "I think because you and I are so emotionally invested in the topics, I get very upset or happy. It's like, lots of intense emotions on this show and part of it is the political climate we're in and part of it's just the nature of the show, getting booed is very hard."

"I'm still not used to it," she continued of the negative reaction. "I don't like when the audience does that."

Watch the video below to see McCain address rumors that she doesn't get along with Behar in real life due to their own sometimes harsh on-air exchanges.

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Reveal What They Want YOU to Know About Their Relationship (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Biggest Celebrity Feuds and Epic Clapbacks of the 2010s

Meghan McCain and Donald Trump Jr. Face Off on 'The View'

Meghan McCain Reveals What Bothers Her About 'The View' Audience

Related Gallery