Although Meghan McCain can definitely hold her own on The View as the sole conservative voice on the panel, it doesn't mean certain things don't affect her.

ET had 35-year-old McCain and her fellow View co-host, 77-year-old Joy Behar, interview each other in honor of the popular daytime show's 5,000th episode airing on Thursday and the two got real about the sometimes tense moments on the show. McCain and Behar have made headlines in the past due to their heated arguments concerning their different political views.

"This is a very hard job," McCain acknowledges to Behar. "I think because you and I are so emotionally invested in the topics, I get very upset or happy. It's like, lots of intense emotions on this show and part of it is the political climate we're in and part of it's just the nature of the show, getting booed is very hard."

"I'm still not used to it," she continues of the negative reaction. "I don't like when the audience does that."

McCain and Behar insisted that despite how they might come off on air, they're actually incredibly fond of one another in real life.

"It really hurts my feelings!" McCain says of the reports that they don't get along. "It genuinely hurts my feelings because our dressing rooms are next door to each other and you and I have the same emotional reaction to things -- sometimes in different ways -- but we're both upset equally, the equal amount of the same things. And I wish people would give us a break, for real."

Behar adds, "What we're saying, we really mean it! It's not an act, we don't sugarcoat it, we go right in it. And I think that's what we have in common. And I think that there's mutual respect for that."

Behar noted that she and McCain have actually softened each other's stances on certain issues.

"And we're both becoming a little bit more, um, not moderate, but we've sort of become... Like, we're not so adamant about our positions," she says. "Like today, I was talking about how, you know, I think a moderate needs to win the election to beat [President Donald] Trump. Originally, I would say I wanted Elizabeth Warren because she was new stuff and she was exciting. But I'm not sure that she could pull it off. So, now I'm in reality again and I think you have changed your positions a little bit, moderated them, modified."

Later, McCain told Behar that she misses her when she's not on the show.

"I don't know what my takeaway is but when you're not here, I hate the show," she shares. "I really have a hard time. As everyone knows, I have a really hard time when I can't fight with you, I really enjoy it. I really enjoy being friends with you. You're really funny, you always make me laugh on the show. I'm really, sincerely very grateful that you're on the show with me and you have all the answers. I do, I love Joy ... because neither of us put up with sh**, none of us care about being loved and both of us don't want our husbands on the show every day. We don't drag our husbands out like props, neither of us do that."

Both women got candid about the future of the long-running show created by Barbara Walters, which has been on the air since 1997 and is on its 23rd season. Aside from McCain and Behar, this season's hosts include Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Abby Huntsman.

"Well, they always said this is a franchise -- this show -- and it will exist, but really, I don't know if that's true," Behar muses. "I think that this particular group has a lot of good chemistry that we have now. If you don't have good chemistry, the show will go off the air."

McCain adds, "But I also think we've been through a lot in the Trump years. And I think it's like this specific moment in time makes us all bond together because this show is such triggers for the left and the right. And people go crazy for all of us and I think you have to be in a team together. That's how I feel."

Behar, who has appeared on every season of The View except for seasons 17 and 18, also revealed the one co-host she cried over when she left -- Meredith Vieira, who left the show after nine seasons.

"I'm gonna tell you something, the day that she left I cried," Behar shares. "That was the only time I've only ever cried on this show. I cried because she was my only pal."

The View's 5,000th-anniversary show airs Nov. 7.

Late last month, the show made headlines yet again thanks to an awkward exchange between Goldberg and McCain, when Goldberg asked McCain to "respect" her fellow co-hosts during a heated discussion. Watch the video below for more:

