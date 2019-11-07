Meghan McCain and Joy Behar might be sparring partners on The View, but that doesn't mean they don't get along.

The daytime TV co-hosts interviewed one another for ET, and revealed what they want the public to know about their relationship both on and off camera.

"We like each other!" Behar exclaimed when McCain posed the question. "They keep writing things about how we can't stand each other."

McCain agreed, admitting to her co-host, "It genuinely hurts my feelings because our dressing rooms are next door to each other and you and I have the same emotional reaction to things, sometimes in different ways. We're both upset equally, the equal amount of the same things. I wish people would give us a break, for real."

Behar, 77, also wanted viewers of The View to know that they aren't putting on an act when they have heated discussions on the show. "We really mean it," she said.

"It's not an act, we don't sugarcoat it, we go right in it," Behar exclaimed. "I think that's what we have in common. I think that there's mutual respect for that."

Agreeing again, McCain replied, "Yes, you're a true believer in your ideology, and I am a true believer in mine."

While McCain is the conservative voice on the ABC show and Behar is a liberal, they try to find some common ground. "We're not so adamant about our positions," Behar noted.

McCain added, "I understand that other side a lot clearer than when I was working at Fox [News], obviously. That just happens when you're in a different environment."

Further gushing over her co-host, the 35-year-old TV personality continued, "I trust being on-air with you, which takes time... I trust being on-air with you and very serious topics and intense topics, and things that are hard to talk about."

Though McCain wishes viewers would give them a break, Behar pointed out, "People like that we argue, they like that! They like conflict! If we agreed on everything, how boring would that be?"

McCain quipped, "We don't agree on anything!"

Behar was first on The View from 1997 to 2013 and returned to the ABC show in 2015. As for McCain, she joined the panel in 2017. In honor of The View's 5,000th episode, ET had the ladies quiz one another in a game of "Newbie versus O.G."

Check out their answers:

