Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are in honeymoon heaven.

The newlyweds couldn't be more in love while enjoying a tropical getaway as husband and wife at the luxury Brando resort in Bora Bora. On Friday, the “All About That Bass” singer took to her Instagram Story to share a slew of photos from her December wedding, before giving fans a look at her and Sabara’s sun-filled honeymoon, which also included their families.

"Best honeymoon/familymoon ever💖 📸 taken by my HUSBAND @darylsabara,” Trainor wrote alongside a photo of herself in a yellow dress and staring out into the clear blue water.

On his end, Sabara, 26, shared a photo of his lady love, writing, “Best honeymoon/familymoon all because of my wife/love of my life @meghan_trainor.”

The 25-year-old singer also shared a black-and-white snap of her and Sabara’s wedding rings, as well as herself soaking up the sun, and the two sharing a kiss.

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

The former Sky Kids star, who also went skydiving during his honeymoon, posted a sweet video of himself and his wife holding each other. “Dancin in the rain after jumpin out of a plane 🛩,” he captioned the romantic clip.

The couple tied the knot on Dec. 22, and got engaged while celebrating Trainor's 24th birthday in December 2017. They had been dating since July 2016.

Trainor and Sabara exchanged vows on the songstress' 25th birthday, at an intimate ceremony in front of 100 friends and family members in the backyard of the couple's home in Los Angeles.

On Friday, the blonde beauty shared a slideshow filled with wedding pics. “Get ready for all the wedding pics ... best birthday ever,” she wrote.

For more on the couple, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Trainor Marries Daryl Sabara in Gorgeous Winter Wedding

Meghan Trainor Reveals How Upcoming Album Helped Her Fight Depression and Panic Attacks (Exclusive)

Meghan Trainor Explains Why She Delayed Releasing New Album (Exclusive)

Related Gallery