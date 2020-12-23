Now that'sMeghan Trainor's kind of present! The 27-year-old singer and her husband, Daryl Sabara, are currently expecting their first child together in the New Year.

On Tuesday, the couple celebrate two important events, Trainor's birthday and their wedding anniversary. For the special occasions, the "My Kind of Present" singer and the former Spy Kids star participated in a sweet pregnancy photo shoot together.

In the pic, Trainor is rocking a cable knit sky blue crop top and matching bottoms, showing off her bare baby bump. She also features blue flowers in her hair as Sabara kisses her cheek.

"Happy anniversary to the love of my life @darylsabara ..Thank you for giving me the best gift ever👶🏼💙," Trainor captioned the pic.

Sabara also posted a solo shot of Trainor, writing, "Happy Birthday and Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the world. You are the love of my life and I know you will be the best mom to our baby ❤️."

The couple tied the knot in 2018. Trainor opened up to ET's Lauren Zima about finding out she was expecting a boy back in October.

"I spent so long where I'm like 'it,' or 'baby' and I didn't know when I could say it, but, it's a boy," she told ET. "I'm that girl that looks up everything, and I'm like, 'That's what I have.' So, there's all these myths of, oh, if the heartbeat is really fast, it's a girl, and if your hips are the first to go out, then it's a girl, and so I was like, 'It's a girl.' Like, I got it. I was so confident, and then when she called us and I was like, 'OK, tell us,' and she's like, 'What do you think it is?' And my husband is like, 'A girl.' And she's like, 'Actually, it's a boy.'"

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Trainor Reveals Why She Doesn’t Want a Baby Shower This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Meghan Trainor Talks Gestational Diabetes, Says She's 'So Pregnant'

Meghan Trainor Gets Candid on Why She's Not Having Sex While Pregnant

Pregnant Meghan Trainor Reveals Why She Doesn’t Want a Baby Shower

Related Gallery